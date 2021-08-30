J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,448 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.73 during trading on Monday. 3,849,198 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.