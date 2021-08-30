J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $107.55. 215,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,447. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

