J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $13.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $3.44 on Monday, reaching $307.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,079. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $304.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.