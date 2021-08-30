J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $37.48 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $454.85. The company had a trading volume of 224,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,980. The company’s fifty day moving average is $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $452.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

