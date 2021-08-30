J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.06 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.68. 205,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,628,872. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

