J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5.35 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $354.59. 252,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,701. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.