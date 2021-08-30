J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,996 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after acquiring an additional 358,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after acquiring an additional 154,412 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.73. The stock had a trading volume of 618,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,346,779. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

