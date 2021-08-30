J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 117,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 61,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 23,616 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.70. 245,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,594. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

