J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5.91 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

BATS NOBL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.15. 177,720 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.14. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

