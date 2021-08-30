J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $7.02 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $24.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,915.19. 41,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,505. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,677.72. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,906.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

