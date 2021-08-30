J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,557. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

