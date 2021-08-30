J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $9.30 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 21,614 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

VZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.83. 400,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,345,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $227.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

