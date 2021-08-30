J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $429.74. 2,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,806. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $425.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

