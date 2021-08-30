J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 134.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 193,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

