J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,724 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 47,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,751. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

