J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,389 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,636. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $86.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

