J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,776 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 99.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 205,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 183,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.46. 1,600,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.