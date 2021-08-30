J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,976 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after purchasing an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 291,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,256,000 after acquiring an additional 221,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.20. 723,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.33. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

