J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,073 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 2,261.9% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA traded down $3.01 on Monday, hitting $218.74. The company had a trading volume of 439,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,548,962. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

