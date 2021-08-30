J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,036 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.17. The company had a trading volume of 66,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

