J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 179.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,166 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.78% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000.

PCEF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,138. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

