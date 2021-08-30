J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.09. The company had a trading volume of 93,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,960. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $64.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.