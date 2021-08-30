J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,124 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.48. 94,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

