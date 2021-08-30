J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $142.83. 197,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,995,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

