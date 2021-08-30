J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of J2 Global worth $26,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at $131,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at $157,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

JCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $139.79 on Monday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.48.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.