Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,284 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.14% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $16,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JKHY traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $176.32. The company had a trading volume of 200,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,528. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

