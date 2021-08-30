Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Trading Up 1%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) shares traded up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.66. 1,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 25.00% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

