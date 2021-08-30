Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Shares Up 2.1%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.68. 19,507 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,293% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49.

Japan Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JPHLF)

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

