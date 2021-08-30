Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

TAP opened at $47.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $282,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at $507,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 173,457 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.