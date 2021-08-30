Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Kilroy Realty in a report issued on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $66.01 on Monday. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

