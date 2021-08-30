Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for The Gap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

GPS opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Gap by 215.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,931 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in The Gap by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in The Gap by 688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 763,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Gap by 376.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

