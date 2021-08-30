Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chewy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chewy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $88.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.57. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,405.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $120.00.

In related news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 343.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Chewy by 606.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 501,682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 143.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,696,000 after purchasing an additional 389,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,740,000 after purchasing an additional 268,012 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.