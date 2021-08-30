Jefferies Financial Group Comments on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report issued on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%.

HNNMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

