Jefferies Financial Group Comments on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report issued on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%.
Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.22.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile
Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.
