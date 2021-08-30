Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $10,268,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,446,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after buying an additional 1,115,386 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 182,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

