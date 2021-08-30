Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The J. M. Smucker Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The J. M. Smucker in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $123.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.27. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.