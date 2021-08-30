Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $183.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

