Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for CubeSmart in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.19.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $52.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $30.96 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 102,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.