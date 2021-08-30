Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of HEICO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.10.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $127.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.03. HEICO has a 1-year low of $99.55 and a 1-year high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

