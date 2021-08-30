Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a research report issued on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $196,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,090.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock worth $1,499,810. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

