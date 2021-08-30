Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FREE. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.99 million, a P/E ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $53,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth $171,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

