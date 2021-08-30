Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bodycote plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bodycote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54.

About Bodycote

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

