Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Constellation Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Constellation Brands in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

STZ stock opened at $212.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

