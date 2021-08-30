Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Polymetal International plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Polymetal International in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.86.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Polymetal International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of AUCOY opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.26. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.65.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

