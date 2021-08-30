Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TDK Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for TDK in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $7.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TDK’s FY2023 earnings at $8.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $103.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TDK has a 1 year low of $101.75 and a 1 year high of $175.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

TDK shares are set to split on Tuesday, September 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 28th.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.02). TDK had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

