Jeremy J. Male Sells 40,000 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Stock

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:OUT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.91. 552,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,503. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OUT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $3,437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.