JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.36% of JFrog worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $38.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.05.

FROG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

