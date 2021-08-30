John Jed Kennedy Sells 5,438 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CNMD traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,865. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $69.60 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. FMR LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $150,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth about $1,656,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNMD. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

