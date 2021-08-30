John Landry Sells 11,199 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $310,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Landry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, John Landry sold 8,801 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52.

Shares of VAPO stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 60.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,866,000 after acquiring an additional 569,205 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vapotherm by 18.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 331,281 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in Vapotherm by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,959,000 after acquiring an additional 324,526 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the second quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the first quarter worth approximately $3,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

