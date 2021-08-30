Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Cut by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $48,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,090,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.09. 58,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,154,554. The company has a market cap of $458.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

