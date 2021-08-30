Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.54. 11,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,154,554. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $456.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

